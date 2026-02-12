Tatum Marsh Ready to Build on Freshman Season

We are rapidly approaching Stanford’s upcoming 2026 baseball season, with the first pitch of the year scheduled for tomorrow in Arizona. The Cardinal have now missed the NCAA Tournament for two straight years following three straight trips to Omaha, and are now under pressure for a pivotal upcoming year.

Many players on the Cardinal roster are intriguing, but today we're going to focus on an incoming sophomore who absolutely broke out during his freshman season on The Farm.

Tatum Marsh is a local Bay Area star, shining for Valley Christian High School down in San Jose, CA. He committed to the Cardinal, joining his cousin Trevor Haskins, a senior who also attended Valley Christian. Marsh didn't enter last season with the expectation that he'd be the best freshman on the team, but by the end of the 2025 campaign, he was just that.

He played in 50 games for the Cardinal, starting 49, and in that time he had a .377 average with a .459 OBP and a .985 OPS. He racked up 66 hits, including 13 doubles, two triples, and three home runs, adding 47 runs and 25 RBI.

Two of the freshman’s best games last season came against Cal State Fullerton and Grand Canyon, where A's shortstop Jacob Wilson once played. Against the Titans, Marsh fell just a single short of the cycle, including a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning. Against the Lopes, he went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles.

Reached base safely in all but two games played and hit safely in all but nine contests with an at bat, while also putting together 20 multi-hit games and five multi-RBI contests.

Marsh proved himself to be a very consistent hitter, who has a little bit of pop, and is able to help his team win a game. He was crucial to Stanford last season, despite the team's overall struggles.

Marsh won numerous achievements tied to his freshman status. He made the all-ACC freshman team, as well as getting on the Perfect Game, Baseball America, and NCBWA freshman all-American second team.

After a successful freshman year, Marsh now has high expectations heading into his sophomore campaign, and could potentially be Stanford’s top player this season as they attempt to navigate back to the NCAA tournament.

Marsh is going to need similar production to last season in order to help the program achieve those goals. While it wasn’t his fault that Stanford wasn’t consistent, he needs to remain a stable star all year, making sure the team as a whole doesn’t fall off a cliff.

Heading into 2026, it will be interesting to see how his power continues to develop, with the hope being that he can tack on a few extra dingers to the three he produced a year ago.

Marsh has a chance to be Stanford's best player yet again in 2026, but he'll need to improve those power and a few more extra-base hits in order to ultimately improve his draft stock.

