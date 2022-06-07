The comeback kids strike as Stanford explodes in the ninth to beat Texas State

The trilogy of the Stanford and Texas State series was the best game of the three and maybe even the regional stage as a whole, as both teams clawed and scratched in efforts to advance to the Super Regional. '

Stanford and Texas State met for the third time of the Stanford Regional with a trip to a Super Regional on the line. Stanford looking to win three games in two days to make their third Super Regional in a row, while the Bobcats were valiently fighting for a chance to make their first Super Regional appearance in program history.

The offenses for both teams were quiet all game except for two innings, as it was a pitchers duel of the ages. The Cardinal again pulled their starting pitcher early in the game as Joey Dixon only lasted 1.2 innings forcing Stanford to rely on a committee of six arms out of the bullpen. Widely being viewed as the weakness of the team, the bullpen was not only able to contain Jose Gonzalez who had been terrorizing the Stanford pitching staff with three home runs in the first two meetings, but also were able to silence the doubters and match Texas State's Tristan Stivor's pitch for pitch.

Stivor's showed complete dominance, as the Bobcat's usual closer threw 7.0 innings, gave up eight hits, struck out nine, while throwing 101 pitches and giving up just one run on a Kody Huff home run.

Both teams scored in the second inning and held each other scoreless until ninth inning.

After pitching a great inning in the eighth that featured two electric strikeouts, Stanford's freshman sensation Braden Montgomery had the wheels fall off giving up a couple Texas State runs. Morale at the Sunken Diamond was decimated, and it seemed bleak in the Stanford dugout; the crowd that was once insanely rowdy was as silent as a library.

Needing three to win, Stanford's season came down to one final half inning.

That momentum would shift instantly in the bottom of the ninth, as the leadoff hitter Drew Bowser cranked a solo shot cutting the Texas State lead to one. The very next batter, Tommy Troy, followed Bowser's home run up with a solo shot of his own tying the game up at three. The stadium that was mute just minutes ago was roaring, and the Stanford dugout regained their mojo.

Eddie Park came up next and hit his fourth single of the day, and eventually made his way to second after a sacrifice bunt. Texas State naturally not wanting a piece of Brock Jones with one out and an open base at first, intentionally walked Jones bringing up the pinch hitter, Trevor Haskins.

A wild pitch during Haskins' at bat allowed Park and Jones to each move up a base, and the freshman came up with the biggest hit of his young career as a single to left field knocked in the winning run.

With the No. 2 seed Stanford's 4-3 victory, they will now host a Super Regional against UConn.