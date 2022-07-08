Skip to main content
Where Brock Jones is predicted to go in MLB Draft

The Stanford centerfielder had an exceptional career and is now viewed as a first round lock

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

With the MLB Draft approaching and many people wondering where their favorite player will end up, The Athletic's MLB staff put together a mock draft of the first 30 picks. 

While Stanford's roster is loaded with talent, the Cardinal had just one representative this go-around in the mock draft, in center fielder Brock Jones. The former two-sport athlete at Stanford was an integral part of the success that the Cardinal had the past couple seasons. This was evident in this recent postseason as he was responsible for multiple clutch home runs. 

He played in and started 137 games while finishing his impressive career with a .308 batting average, 159 hits, 40 home runs, 123 RBI's, and 33 stolen bases. 

As it currently stands, Jones is predicted to go No. 25 overall to the New York Yankees. Here is what The Athletic's Lindsey Adler had to say about Jones' game:

The Yankees consistently pick late in the first round of the amateur draft, and in 2021 they drafted infielder Trey Sweeney with the expectation that his tools would set a nice foundation for development. Brock Jones is a left-handed outfielder who is athletic with raw power, but needs some development to be consistent at the plate.

The MLB Draft is arguably the most unpredictable of the major sports and is always fun of surprises, so we will just have to wait until July 17 to find out where Jones ends up.

