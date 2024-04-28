Stanford Flips 2025 Tight End Zach Giuliano From Northwestern
Despite committing to Northwestern back in January, three-star tight end Zach Giuliano had a change of heart in his recruitment.
On Saturday, the Corona Del Mar product announced that he would be flipping his commitment to Stanford. The choice came just one day after the Cardinal offered him, and was one that he deemed to be his dream school.
"Stanford is where I've always wanted to go," Giuliano said to 247Sports. "They offered me last night and I went ahead and committed to them this morning.
"This is my dream school and I'm very excited about my decision. Once they offered, I knew this is where I wanted to be so I didn't see a need to wait on it. I think Stanford offers the best combination of academics and football and I can't wait to be a part of what they're building."
In Giuliano, the Cardinal are getting a 6-foot-6 tight end with a ton of potential being that he is a former basketball player that just picked up football during his sophomore year. This past season he racked up 37 catches for 370 yards and eight touchdowns.
Stanford's class is expected to jump all the way to No. 28 in the country with the addition of Giuliano and four-star linebacker Gabe Kaminski who also pledged to