Stanford Star Kanaan Carlyle Transfers To Indiana
Arguably Stanford's biggest loss from their roster this offseason whether it be due to graduation or the portal, was freshman guard Kanaan Carlyle.
Despite getting a late start to the season, he burst onto the scene and eventually earned All-Pac-12 freshman team honors. He was a certified bucket getter for the Cardinal, and provided the offense a spark that they had been missing from their guards over the past few seasons.
Following the firing of Jeord Haase, Carlyle bolted for the portal and over the past weekend announced his transfer destination.
Carlyle, who had plenty of suitors come forward, ended up announcing that he'd be transferring to Indiana.
He joins Kyle Smith's former star guard Myles Rice and former Arizona big man Oumar Ballo in what is now the No. 1 ranked portal class.
As for Stanford, they are still looking to add a veteran guard via the portal.