Stanford Named A Finalist For Elite 2025 LB Four-Star Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
The Stanford Cardinal have been gaining some momentum on the recruiting trail, and they still have a chance to make a major statement for the 2025 class.
Their class currently ranks as the No. 41 class in the country after two commits reclassified to the 2024 class. Regardless, it is clear that now that the staff is settled in and has an idea of the types of players they want to pursue, that they will be taking some big swings this cycle. One of the biggest swings that they have taken thus far is for four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng.
The IMG product has been ranked as high as the No. 18 player in the country, and would be a major get for the Cardinal. On Sunday, he revealed his top 13 schools, and Stanford was among them.
Owusu-Boateng's list of finalists included schools like Ohio State, Texas, Miami, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, and of course Stanford.
This past season, Owusu-Boateng racked up 45 total tackles, six tackles for a loss, and added one sack. Luckily for Stanford, they are one of the three schools that he has set an official visit for, as he will be at South Carolina on May 31, Stanford on June 7 and Georgia on June 14.
His older brother, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah played at Notre Dame, and is now with the Cleveland Browns.
It is worth noting that last June was a hot month for Stanford, as they landed around 20 commitments.