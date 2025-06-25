Press Release: Stanford Women's Basketball to Face Oregon at Chase Center
Stanford, Calif. -- Stanford will face Oregon in the Invisalign® Bay Area Women’s Classic at Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, Dec. 21, the venue announced Wednesday.
The Cardinal’s game against the Ducks is part of a doubleheader that also includes California and USC. Both games will be televised by ESPN with game times announced later. In the Invisalign® Bay Area Women’s Classic for the second consecutive season, Stanford’s game against Oregon will be the teams’ first meeting since conference realignment had the Ducks move to the Big Ten and the Cardinal to the ACC.
Stanford is 63-14 all-time against Oregon and 4-2 at neutral sites – 3-2 at the Pac-12 Tournament and 1-0 in Santa Cruz, Calif. Following a stretch in which a top-10 Ducks squad beat the Cardinal five times in six tries from 2018-2020, Stanford has reeled off eight consecutive victories, including a 76-56 win in what was the teams’ final regular-season game as Pac-12 members on March 2, 2024.
This meeting will be just the second as nonconference opponents in the programs’ histories, the other being a 97-62 win by the No. 14 Ducks in Eugene on Feb. 13, 1981.
The game is Stanford’s second announced as part of its 2025-26 slate. The Cardinal will host Tennessee as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 3. Stanford’s second season in the ACC will also feature conference home games against California, Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Notre Dame, SMU, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Stanford returns 10 letterwinners to the squad, including All-ACC second team selection Nunu Agara, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder from a season ago. Joining Agara and the Cardinal are five standout freshmen that comprise the nation’s third-ranked recruiting class in McDonald’s All-Americans Hailee Swain, Lara Somfai and Alex Eschmeyer, along with four-star talents Nora Ezike and Carly Amborn.
The 2024-25 season was a disappointing one for the Cardinal, who missed the NCAA tournament for the first time in nearly 40 years. But with a new head coach, the loss of several key stars and the entrance into a new conference, that was to be expected. Now, with several five stars coming in Swain, Somfai anf Eschmeyer, the Cardinal could look to return to prominence and make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.