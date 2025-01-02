Previewing Stanford women's basketball's matchup vs. SMU
New year, same mission. After a break for the holidays, the Stanford Cardinal (8-4, 0-1 ACC) return to action on Thursday to take on SMU in the Lone Star State. A lot will be at stake as the Cardinal are looking to prove that they belong in the ACC while SMU is eager for a tournament berth for the first time in well over a decade. With tip-off nearly here, it is time to preview the upcoming matchup and explore the history of these two teams more in-depth.
Game Information
When: Thursday, Jan. 2, 5:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: SMU Moody Coliseum; University Park, Texas
How to watch: ACC Network
Stanford last result: Loss to Ohio State (84-59)
SMU last result: Beat Chicago State (73-52)
Players to Watch - Stanford
Nunu Agara, F
Last season, Agara shined off the bench and provided the Cardinal with exceptional depth. But with stars like Cameron Brink (WNBA draft) and Kiki Iriafen (transferred to USC) having left after the team’s Sweet Sixteen loss, Agara has found herself needing to take on a bigger role and has been exceptional since becoming a starter this season.
Currently leading the team in scoring, averaging 17.3 points per game, Agara has had a career year thus far and with a double-double in her last game, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, expect Agara to continue that dominance against SMU.
Elena Bosgana, G
A starter last year, Bosgana has been even more dominant as a focal point for the offense this season and has put together the best season of her career thus far, averaging 12.8 points, 1.8 assists and 6.7 rebounds and now in her fourth season.
She provides a strong veteran presence while also evolving into more of a two-way star with her defense having been a major bright sport this season. In her last game vs. Ohio State, Bosgana scored eight points and had 11 rebounds.
Brooke Demetre, F
Coming into the year, all eyes were on Demetre to become the face of the team and be the star player that the Cardinal desperately needed. In her first year as a full-time starter, Demetre has performed at a very high level, averaging a career high of 12 points and five rebounds per game and has scored in double figures in eight out of the team’s first 12 games.
With her starting to really come into her own, Demetre will be relied on heavily to help the Cardinal navigate their inaugural ACC schedule.
Players to Watch - SMU
Nya Robertson, G
After showing immense promise at George Washington over her first two seasons in college, Robertson transferred to SMU to show that she can dominate in a Power Four conference. So far this year, Robertson has evolved into one of the nation’s best guards, currently averaging 20.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 13 games played.
Athletic and a dominant scorer, Robertson could cause some problems for the Cardinal who should expect her to be a big part of the game plan.
Chantae Embry, F
Since starting her career at Texas Tech, Embry has since shined at SMU, with her first two seasons bouncing back and forth between the starting lineup and being a top bench player. This year, Embry has been a full-time starter and has had a career season, averaging 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
In her last game, she scored 16 points while recording five rebounds and two assists in the Mustangs’ win over Chicago State. A dominant force in the paint, the Cardinal will need to be on top of things in order to keep Embry at bay.
Jessica Peterson, C
What a breakout year it has been for Peterson. Only playing in four games last season due to injury after coming off of a sophomore year that saw her average a then career high of 5.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists, Peterson has burst onto the scene this season, not only having started in all 13 games thus far but averaging a double-double of 10.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.
SMU is looking to make their first NCAA tournament since 2008 and will need a player like Peterson to continue to provide both elite offense and defense.
By the Numbers
1995 - last meeting between SMU and Stanford
In its only previous meeting with SMU, Stanford pulled out the 95-73 home victory in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18, 1995. In what was Tara VanDerveer's final game in Maples before taking the following season off to focus on coaching the USA national team ahead of the 1996 Olympics, the Cardinal made it all the way to the Final Four that season before losing to UConn. New head coach Kate Paye was a member of that '95 team.
Third - what Stanford is currently ranked in the nation in three-point shooting
Currently, the Cardinal are shooting 105-for-262 (.401) from three-point range with 10 different players having made a three-point shot. Also, three players have made at least 20 with Elena Bosgana (22), Jzaniya Harriel (22) and Brooke Demetre (22) all leading the way for the Cardinal in downtown scoring.
2017-18 - last time that Stanford started a season 8-4 or worse
Entering the game with an 8-4 record, the Cardinal have now endured their worst 12-game stretch to start a season since 2017-18 when they started 6-6. That year, they returned 10 players but only two starters (with Karlie Samuelson and Erica McCall being among two players who left) a season removed from a Final Four appearance. However, the team was able to regroup and finished 14-3 in Pac-12 play with four wins over Top-25 programs en route to another Sweet Sixteen appearance.