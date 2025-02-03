Stanford Mounts Comeback, Falls Short Against UNC
Stanford came out of the gates hot this season, shooting the lights out from beyond the arc, and were even the best three-point shooting team in the nation in the early days of the 2024-25 campaign. On Sunday against No. 13 UNC, they could have used some of that early-season magic.
The Tar Heels got out to an eight point lead after the first quarter, but Stanford played them close in the second and third quarters, with UNC still holding a 39-36 edge in that span.
But in the fourth quarter, sophomore Nunu Agara put up seven points and grabbed seven boards, helping the Cardinal both put up points, and create more opportunities to score points with extra possessions. Stanford out-shot UNC 18 to 14 in the final quarter, shooting 33.3% compared to North Carolina's 28.6%, and outscored them 19-10.
Ultimately, it was the three point shooting on the afternoon that ended up being the difference in the game. Alyssa Ustby led the way for the visitors, shooting 4-of-5 from deep, while the team shot 9-of-17, good for 52.9% in the game.
On the other side of the coin, Stanford shot just 21.4% from beyond the arc, making 3-of-14 attempts. On the year, the Cardinal have been a much better team from distance, shooting 36.94%, which ranks No. 14 in the nation. The difference in the game ended up being two points, with UNC holding on for a 69-67 victory.
The Cardinal kept it close thanks to a huge advantage on free throw attempts, converting 18-of-19 from the line. UNC had just four attempts and split them.
Agara finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds in 35 minutes of play, while Chloe Clardy, who played all 40 minutes in this one, dropped 15 points along with two boards and two assists. Elena Bosgana played all 40 as well, but had a tough day shooting, going 1-for-11 from the field, and 1-of-6 from three. She also added five rebounds and four assists.
Stanford's next game will be even tougher, as they're set to face No. 3 Notre Dame on the road on Thursday, February 6 at 5:30 p.m. (PT). The game is set to air on ESPN. While Stanford has had some struggles away from Maples this season, they've also played well against ranked opponents in recent games.
In addition to the two-point loss to UNC, they hung tight with No. 22 Cal, ultimately losing 75-72. Then again, they also faced No. 16 Duke on the road in recent weeks and dropped that one 74-49, so we'll see on Thursday if this team is making strides since that game, or if playing at Maples aided those more recent games.