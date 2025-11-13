Stanford Officially Signs 4-Star 2026 Recruit
The Stanford Cardinal Women's Basketball Program may have just started its season, but they still have time to focus on the future, too. On Wednesday morning, it was announced that the Cardinal officially signed four-star recruit Jordyn Wheeler after she committed to the program back in August.
Joining the program on a financial aid agreement, Wheeler is expected to be a big part of the Cardinal's rotation once she officially joins the team in 2026.
A 5-foot-10 guard out of Niagara Academy in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, Wheeler chose the Cardinal over offers from many other programs, receiving offers from some of the nation's top programs given how high of a pedigree that she has.
Now, Wheeler has the chance to go to a place where she not only will receive a top notch education, but will play for a program with national title aspirations.
Once one of the nation's most dominant programs, last season saw the Cardinal struggle in ways that they have not in nearly 40 years, missing their first NCAA tournament since before the Tara VanDerveer days while also struggling to figure out who their new superstar would be.
Losing key players such as Cameron Brink and Kiki Iriafen before last season while joining a brand new conference in the ACC, the Cardinal were basically left looking for a new identity.
But since head coach Kate Paye took over, the Cardinal have been hard at work at getting back to the top and are going all-in on bringing in top recruits. Already putting together a strong 2025 class, a good start to 2026 is a good sign that a bright future lies ahead of Stanford basketball.
Below is a press release sent out by Stanford Athletics on Wednesday morning.
STANFORD, Calif. – Setsuko Ishiyama Director of Women’s Basketball Kate Paye announced the signing of prep standout Jordyn Wheeler to an athletic financial aid agreement on Wednesday.
“Jordyn is a fantastic young woman who is a great fit for this program and knew instantly that Stanford was the right place for her,” Paye said of the Cardinal’s newest addition. “An athletic wing and aggressive defender, she is a high-energy and high-impact player who doesn’t just attack the basket, but finishes. Jordyn values what we value here at Stanford, and we are thrilled to have her join us next season.”
A 6-foot guard out of Thorold, Ontario, Wheeler is a four-star talent rated as the No. 86 player in the country according to ESPNW HoopGurlz and is a veteran of Canada Basketball, appearing in two FIBA tournaments for her country.
She averaged 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in seven games at the 2024 FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup in July 2024 in León and Irapuato, Mexico. Wheeler was her team’s fourth leading scorer as Canada went 6-1 and won silver, its best-ever finish at the event. She had 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting in the final against the United States and 14 points in a group stage win over Chinese Taipei.
Canada also won silver at the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship in Mérida, Mexico, in which Wheeler averaged 7.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in six games.
“I chose Stanford because from the moment I set foot on campus, I felt an immediate sense of belonging and community,” Wheeler said of her decision. “The environment felt like the perfect fit, as I wanted to be at a school that challenges me both academically and athletically; a balance that Stanford embodies like no other. I can’t wait to be a part of the Sisterhood, and I look forward to continuing to learn and grow both on and off the court!”
The Niagara Prep product is Stanford’s third Canadian player all-time, joining Alyssa Jerome and Mikaela Brewer.