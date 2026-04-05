Stanford Women's Basketball Bracing For Offseason Shakeup

How deep will this roster shakeup go?

The Stanford women's basketball team looks to be facing an uphill battle this offseason, as they'll be without their graduating seniors, as expected, but they have also had a trio of names declare their intention to enter the transfer portal in the coming week.

Today we just wanted to take a look at the names that will be on their way out of The Farm, as well as the incoming freshman that will be added to the roster. From there, we'll have a better understanding of the roster, and perhaps even the expectation level for next year at this point in the offseason.

Graduating seniors

Jan 21, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Talana Lepolo (10) brings the ball up court abasing the Oregon State Beavers during the fourth quarter at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Talana Lepolo is the biggest name of this bunch, as she was the starting point guard all four years she has been on The Farm. The issue the past two years have been injuries that have kept her off the court. She was able to play just five games in Stanford's first year in the ACC, and then 20 games this past season.

In her career, she averaged 27.2 minutes per game with 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.7 steals per game. Having Lepolo on the court definitely helped set a tone for the program.

Senior guards Lauren Green and Stavi Papadaki are also set to graduate, but they played more limited roles. Neither player started a game in their tenures with the program, and each averaged under five minutes per game.

Nunu Agara in the portal

Nunu Agara attempts a shot against Tennessee at Maples | John Todd/ISI Photos

The biggest departure that the program will have for the 2026-27 season is Nunu Agara, who will be entering her senior season. After the Cardinal missed the NCAA tournament the past two seasons, this seems like the right call for Agara and her future as a potential WNBA draftee.

With the move to the ACC, a coaching change from the legendary Tara VanDerveer to Kate Paye, and the depatures of Cameron Brink to the WNBA and Kiki Iriafen transferring to USC, it was Agara that became the immediate focus of the program, and she answered the call.

2024-25: 29.3 minutes/game, 15.8 PPG, 7.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.7 blocks, 2.7 turnovers

2025-26: 31.7 minutes/game, 15.3 PPG, 8.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.6 blocks, 1.7 turnovers

Coming off of a huge year, Agara held steady in points per game, while upping her rebounding total, and made huge gains on the defensive end with her routine steals. She also lowered her own turnover rate by a good deal, and turned into a more all-around player overall.

Lauren Betts of UCLA, who is projected to be a top-5 pick in the WNBA Draft and is playing for a national championship tonight, had similar numbers this past season. Betts averaged 27.6 minutes per game this season, with 17.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 2.1 blocks and 2.3 turnovers. Betts also started off on The Farm in 2022-23.

Obviously Betts has her beat in a number of categories, but the talent level is similar, and Agara will be looking to get a similar spotlight on herself heading into her own draft year.

Role players also entering portal

Indiana's Sydney Parrish (33) shoots over Stanford's Mary Ashley Stevenson (22) during the Indiana versus Stanford women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to losing Agara, Stanford will be without some key depth pieces in Mary Ashley Stevenson and Harper Peterson. Coach Paye called Stevenson a "pro" after her performance in the WBIT, and made it sound as though she has a future in the WNBA as a gritty role player.

Stevenson played in 35 games this past season, starting one, and averaged 12.1 minutes and 2.0 points per game. She was a solid contributor that could do it all on the court, and will be missed in Stanford's rotation.

Peterson was the No. 87 ranked prospect in the country at the time of her recruitment, but made it into just 19 games with the Cardinal, averaging 3.7 minutes per contest in that span. Given the talent that she landed on The Farm with, the 6-foot-3 forward with three years of eligibility remaining will be looking for playing time in the portal.

Coming to The Farm in 2026-27

Stanford will be adding some top-tier talent for next season as well, bringing in four-star recruits Jordyn Wheeler and Elyse Ngenda.

Wheeler is a 5-foot-10 guard out of Niagara Academy in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, and could end up being a nice option to replace some of the production that Lepolo had provided when she was on the court. She comes in as the No. 86 recruit in the country.

Ngenda is a 5-foot-9 guard that was rated as the No. 95 player in the nation at the time of her recruiting, and will be another solid guard option for the Cardinal to lean on when she gets to The Farm.

The question for each of them will be the moving parts around them. Will the rest of the roster stay put, or will other players also announce their intention to enter the transfer portal, creating more space for Wheeler and Ngenda to insert themselves into the Cardinal rotation?

It's still the early days of the offseason, but there is plenty of intrigue with this program right now, and plenty of time to figure out what to expect moving forward.

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