Stanford Women's Basketball Reveals 2025-26 Schedule
A new era of Stanford women's basketball will begin this season, and we now know who the Cardinal will face with their new-look squad. On Aug. 26, the program revealed its 2025-26 non-conference schedule on its Twitter/X account, with the Cardinal expected to take on some very tough opponents on their quest to return to the NCAA tournament.
Beginning with an exhibition game against Cal State LA on Oct. 29, the Cardinal will then play three straight home games to start November against UNC Greensboro, Santa Clara and Cal Poly. Hitting the road for the first time on Nov. 14, the Cardinal take on both Washington State (Nov. 14) and Gonzaga (Nov. 16) in a two-game road trip.
But in December, the Cardinal will see their first major tests of the campaign. Taking part in the ACC/SEC Challenge, the Cardinal will face Tennessee at home on Dec. 3 and then will face Washington at home on Dec. 19. On Dec. 21, the Cardinal travel to Eugene to take on the Oregon Ducks--a game that will most likely be used as conference play prep.
Below, is the full non-conference schedule for Stanford women's basketball this season. Tip-off times are still to be determined.
10-29: vs. Cal State LA
11-3: UNC Greensboro
11-6: vs. Santa Clara
11-9: vs. Cal Poly
11-14: at Washington State
11-16: at Gonzaga
11-20: vs. UC Davis
11-23: vs. Lehigh
11-28: at FGCU
11-29: at Colorado State
12-03: vs. Tennessee
12-19: vs. Washington
12-21: at Oregon
12-28: vs. Cornell
The Cardinal have a lot at stake this season and are determined to prove that they have what it takes to be competitive once again. Missing the NCAA tournament for the first time in nearly 40 years, the Cardinal invested heavily in bringing in elite level players to help them get back to relevance.
Headlined by a 2025 recruiting class that includes five-stars Alex Eschmeyer, Lara Somfai and Hailee Swan, the Cardinal once again have a star-studded roster that they hope can be among the nation's best. They also still have Nunu Agara, who is seen as a potential breakout candidate for the 2025-26 campaign.
And with head coach Kate Paye entering her second season, she now has experience under her belt and knows what to expect. The ACC is a tough conference with many star studded teams, with programs such as Notre Dame, NC State and Duke ready to run it back, while programs such as SMU are on the rise.
The full schedule that includes conference games will be revealed at a later date.