

Back on a typically chilly CNY winter evening, February 16, 1976, also a Monday night, and a game squeezed in between a quick road trip to Colgate the two days prior, and a game at Rutgers two days later, a 17-4 'Cuse squad coached by Roy Danforth welcomed a small school from Easton, Mass. that not too many SU fans had heard of, as its next season opponent at Manley Field House.

We were among the announced 3,219 on hand that night, in what would end up being a 101-55 SU rout. It was an atypical small crowd, but understandable considering the date and opponent being Stonehill College.

Danforth's final 1975-76 Orange team, with Jim Boeheim as his lead assistant, was a decent squad, but certainly not one with the overall talent of the previous year's Cinderella bunch that reached the Final Four for the first time in program history.

The free flowing feel of Syracuse basketball in Manley's final decade

Syracuse basketball in the 1970s at Manley Field House was, In a word - crazy. The Manley Zoo became infamous for loudly and close to crossing the line of decency, fostering an immense homecourt advantage.

The school's record at Manley was an incredible 339-145, winning 70% (.699) of the time, including the famous 57-game winning streak that ended the season before the Dome opened in 1980.

Orange Nation fans of a certain age range have fond memories of the fantastic game atmosphere at Manley, especially in the first half of the70s. The court laid over the indoor practice field created dust galore, before renovations led to installation of a tartan surface court and new seating configurations .

Who can forget Syracuse racing out of the locker room taking the court to warmup to the William Tell Overture's theme to "The Lone Ranger"? Followed by the likes of other fantastic sounds of the era including "Theme from Shaft" (Isaac Hayes), "Le Freak" (C'est Chic), "Car Wash" (Rose Royce), "It's Alright" (J.J. Jackson), and "Who's That Lady" (The Isley Brothers).

Fun memories.

Syracuse and Stonehill in the 1976 version

Back in its ECAC era, when Syracuse balanced its strength of schedule by facing small schools such as Bentley, Biscayne, Buffalo State, and believe it or not, Siena back in the day, Stonehill also fit the bill.

The school was known as the Chieftans back then (a name change to Skyhawks occurred in 2002), and came into Manley with just a 5-14 record. SU made its penultimate trip to Hamilton in the all-time series to face upstate rival Colgate two days prior, winning 77-68 with all 14 roster players seeing action.

The same would be true for the Stonehill game. Leading from the opening tipoff, SU raced out to a 44-25 halftime lead using an inside advantage with Chris Sease, Marty Brynes, and Dale Shackleford combining for 33 points and 22 rebounds playing just half the game. Speedy guard Jim Williams was the game's high-scorer with 22 points.

The Stonehill victory would be the last one of the 1975-76 regular season, the team dropped four straight before sweeping the ECAC Playoffs over Manhattan and Niagara, then falling in a disappointing showing against Texas Tech in the NCAA Midwest Region at Denton, Tex. in Danforth's final game as Syracuse coach.

