ACC/Big-10 Challenge to be Replaced by ACC/SEC Challenge

The ACC/Big-10 Challenge is coming to an end. Andy Katz reported on Monday that this will be the final season for that challenge along with the Big-12/SEC Challenge. The ACC/Big-10 Challenge ran for 23 years while the Big-12/SEC Challenge made it for a decade.

It is not all bad news, however, as the ACC and SEC will begin its own challenge starting with the 2023-24 season for both men’s and women’s basketball. The games will take place the week after Thanksgiving, similar to the ACC/Big-10 Challenge scheduling now.

Syracuse has had some interesting matchups in the ACC/Big-10 Challenge over the years. Teams like Indiana, Wisconsin, Maryland and Iowa have come to the Dome. The Orange has traveled to face Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan and Rutgers. Syracuse plays at Illinois Tuesday night in what we now know will be its last in that challenge.

The SEC Challenge could also present its share of intriguing matchups. Anytime you play Kentucky, it is a big game given the brand recognition. Alabama has former Buffalo head coach Nate Oats leading its program, which could be intriguing. Teams like Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and Arkansas have also been very good in recent years. There are the potential for some big nationally televised games, sold out Dome, and difficult road tests for the Orange.

