WATCH: Alan Griffin's Block Saves Syracuse at End of Regulation

The Syracuse forward sent the game into overtime with a tremendous defensive play.

Syracuse battled back from a 16 point deficit to top Buffalo 107-96 in overtime as the Orange improved to 6-1 (1-0) on the season. The overtime session almost didn't happen, however.

After Ronaldo Segu drilled a long three to tie the game at 87, Syracuse called timeout with less than 15 seconds left. The plan was to hold the ball for the final shot and either win the game or head to overtime. However, when Marek Dolezaj started his drive with approximately nine seconds left, he slipped and lost the ball.

Josh Mballa picked it up and threw an outlet to Jayvon Graves. Graves caught the ball, took a couple of dribbles and appeared to be poised to lay the ball in for a Bulls win. Griffin was trailing the play, timed it just right, and blocked the layup so hard it sent the ball near mid-court.

"Alan's block is one of the best plays I've ever seen in here," head coach Jim Boeheim said.

"AG just came out of nowhere," Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim said. "I've never seen a block like that before."

The momentum carried into overtime where Syracuse controlled things right from the jump. The Orange dominated extra frame and ultimately won by 11, turning a 16 point deficit into a double digit win. Without Griffin's block, Syracuse likely loses their final non-conference game of the regular season.

"The game was on the line," Griffin said after the game. "That was like win or go home right there."