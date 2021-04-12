Alan Griffin Entering NBA Draft (Report)

Syracuse forward Alan Griffin is expected to enter the NBA Draft and sign with an agent, according to a report from Adam Zagoria. Griffin came to Syracuse as a transfer from Illinois during this past offseason, and received a waiver for immediate eligibility from the NCAA.

Griffin was third on the team in scoring at 13.3 points per game, second in rebounding at 5.8 per game and led the team in blocks at 1.6 per game. He made some key plays during the season, including a chase down block against Buffalo on what would have been a game winner.

Expectations were high for Griffin, who was superb off the bench at Illinois. He showed the ability to shoot, score and rebound at a high rate during his time with the Illini. Griffin decided to leave in order to find an opportunity to start and play more minutes. He had that at Syracuse when Elijah Hughes departed for the NBA.

Griffin played at least 30 minutes in 18 of Syracuse's first 24 games, but played less than 15 in each of the last four. Postgame comments from head coach Jim Boeheim indicated the reduced playing time was related to defensive lapses. Despite being the team's best shot blocker, Griffin was out of position and gave up open shots too often for Boeheim's liking.

The emergence of Robert Braswell as a strong defensive player who could also shoot gave Boeheim another option.