Alan Griffin Highlights vs Clemson

Syracuse forward Alan Griffin had one of his better games of the season, scoring 22 points to lead the Orange to a big victory over Clemson. He scored 19 of those points in the second half as Syracuse pulled away from the Tigers to get a 64-54 victory that keeps NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Griffin was 8-14 shooting from the floor, including 6-12 from beyond the arc. He also added 10 rebounds and three blocks as he impacted the game in various ways. Griffin was clearly the best player on the floor Wednesday night. You can watch highlights of his outing in the video at the top of the page.

The performance follows one of his worst in a Syracuse uniform. In the Orange's win over North Carolina Monday night, he had just four points on 1-10 shooting and 0-6 from three point range. The one bucket he had came in the final few minutes.

Griffin was able to erase that from his memory and bounce back with a monster second half to help Syracuse pick up a crucial win. The victory snapped Clemson's five game winning streak and gave the Orange a two game winning streak of its own. Syracuse will now have a week off before playing in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 10th.

On the season, Griffin is leading Syracuse in scoring at 15 points per game. He also averages 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. He leads Syracuse in blocked shots and is fifth in the ACC in that category. This is Griffin's first season with Syracuse, having transferred in from Illinois.