Alan Griffin Highlights vs NC State

Syracuse forward Alan Griffin did a little bit of everything in the Orange's 76-73 comeback win over NC State. He finished with 19 points, was 3-7 from beyond the arc, made all four of his free throws including two critical ones in the final seconds, grabbed six rebounds, dished out two assists, had four steals and blocked three shots. You can check out highlights of his performance in the video at the top of the page.

In a game Syracuse absolutely had to have, Griffin made some big plays. He was not without mistakes in this one, but he was their most consistent offensive player and made some contributions defensively as well. His rotations in the second half were better, but he proved to be someone NC State struggled to guard either one on one or off the ball.

With the win, Syracuse improved to 10-5 (4-4). They next face 25th ranked Louisville on Wednesday. The Orange will enter that game having won three of their last four, including a win over a ranked Virginia Tech team.