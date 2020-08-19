SI.com
Alan Griffin Granted Immediate Eligibility

All Orange Staff

One of the biggest question marks facing Syracuse basketball for the 2020-21 season was the status of incoming transfer Alan Griffin. The wing, who can play guard or small forward in Syracuse's system, committed to the Orange as a traditional transfer from Illinois back in April. He subsequently filled out paperwork with the NCAA in order to be granted immediate eligibility rather than having to sit for one season. 

On Tuesday, Syracuse Athletics announced that the NCAA approved his waiver and that Griffin would be eligible for the upcoming 2020-21 season. He has two years of eligibility remaining. 

"I'm very relieved to have that taken care of," Griffin said through a press release from Syracuse Athletics. "It's something I've been looking forward to since I came to Syracuse."

Originally from Ossining, New York, Griffin was a top five player in the state of New York in the 2018 class and was rated a three star prospect. He signed with Illinois over Fordham, Iona, La Salle, UMass, St. Bonaventure, St. John's and others. 

As a true freshman, Griffin played in 30 games, averaging 2.8 points per game. He emerged as a spark off the bench during his sophomore campaign where he averaged 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds in just 18 minutes per game. He shot 41.6% from three-point range, the best on Illinois last season. 

Syracuse lost starting small forward Elijah Hughes to the NBA off of last season's roster. Hughes was the best player on that Orange squad, leading the team, and the ACC, in scoring. Griffin will step into his vacant starting spot, and give Syracuse another strong outside shooter. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Jacob Payne
Jacob Payne

Editor

Great news! Maybe their counterpart in the football department can stamp Bleich's waiver now.

