Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, concerns still emerge about whether or not sports will be played in the Fall. After coming off an 18-14 season, head coach Jim Boeheim and the Orange are looking to improve in the 2020-2021 campaign. Another concern the Orange have faced surrounded the status of incoming transfer Alan Griffin.

Griffin transferred from Illinois to Syracuse this past April. His status on whether he could play this year or if he would have to sit out a season was recently answered. Earlier this week, the NCAA approved Griffin’s transfer waiver, granting him eligibility to play this year for the Orange.

The newly acquired Orange is now eligible to play his final two seasons at Syracuse. The 6-foot-5 forward, is able to continues to improve his ball handling and can come off the wing as a three-point shooter. Griffin played in 30 games at Illinois, providing a big spark off the bench. In his sophomore season Griffin averaged 8.9 points. 4.5 rebounds, and 0.6 steals in about 18 minutes per game.

The Orange are going to be looking for Griffin to be a key part of their success, after losing their leading scorer in Elijah Hughes to the upcoming NBA draft. Hughes led the Orange last season in both points and minutes played. Griffin has some big shoes to fill as he is going to slide right into the starting lineup.

Griffin is relieved to officially be an Orange. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to since I came to Syracuse,” said Griffin.