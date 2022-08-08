Benny Williams Has Strong, Efficient Outing for USA East Coast Basketball

Rising Syracuse basketball sophomore Benny Williams is playing for USA East Coast on a three game international tour in Spain. In the first game, he scored two points, grabbed two rebounds, dished out two assists and had one steal in 13 minutes of USA East Coast's 82-65 win. In game two, Williams had an even larger impact. He scored 11 points, grabbed eight rebounds with one steal in 14 minutes of a 95-62 win over ACB Select. It was an impressive stat line in such few minutes.

The third game of the trip was played on Sunday. USA East Coast won 85-68. Statistics from the game were not immediately available. This will be updated once they are.

What is USA East Coast Basketball, exactly? Annually, a team of current college players is sent overseas to play a series of games against international competition. In the past, Syracuse players such as Jalen Carey, Rakeem Christmas, Michael Gbinije, Kaleb Joseph and Tyler Roberson have participated. This experience will undoubtedly benefit Williams, who gained invaluable experience that should help as he prepares for training camp for the 2022-23 season. Williams is expected to take on a much larger role this year.

During his freshman season at Syracuse, Williams averaged 10.8 minutes, 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

