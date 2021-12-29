Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Bleav in Syracuse Episode 25: Breaking Down Syracuse Basketball's Season to Date

    The Syracuse podcast is back to discuss Orange hoops.
    Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 25, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! With the football season over, Mike and Kyle transition to basketball. The guys take a deep dive into the Orange's 6-5 start, what went right, what went wrong, and what it means moving forward with the rest of the season. Links to listen are below. 

    Apple Podcasts: LINK

    Stitcher: LINK

    TuneIn: LINK

    Google Podcasts: LINK

    iHeart Radio: LINK

    Spotify: LINK

    You can also listen to the podcast on the Bleav website HERE.

    The Bleav in Syracuse podcast is back! After taking you through the 2021 Orange football season, hosts Mike McAllister and Kyle Leff are excited to break down Syracuse basketball and more. The podcast has rebranded to incorporate anything related to Syracuse Athletics. That means topics could include basketball, lacrosse, recruiting or anything else related to the Orange. The main focus in the immediate future, however, will be the 2021-22 basketball season. 

    The guys start by taking a deep dive into Syracuse's 6-5 start, including what each game seemed to say about the Orange, issues with the team moving forward, ACC play right around the corner and much more. The 2-0 start, the shocking loss to Colgate, the Battle 4 Atlantis performance, bouncing back against Indiana and Florida State, two straight losses to Villanova and Georgetown, the COVID pause and blowing out Brown. What it all means and the state of the team at this point. 

    Thank you, as always, for tuning in. We appreciate your support. 

