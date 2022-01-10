Skip to main content
Bleav in Syracuse Episode 28

Breaking down the Orange's loss at Wake Forest.

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 28, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! With the football season over, Mike and Kyle have transitioned to basketball. The guys take a deep dive into the Orange's 77-74 overtime loss at Wake Forest. Links to listen are below.

Apple Podcasts

Stitcher

TuneIn

Google Podcasts

iHeart Radio

Read More

Spotify

You can also listen to the podcast on the Bleav website.

The Bleav in Syracuse podcast is back! After taking you through the 2021 Orange football season, hosts Mike McAllister and Kyle Leff are excited to break down Syracuse basketball and more. The podcast has rebranded to incorporate anything related to Syracuse Athletics. That means topics could include basketball, lacrosse, recruiting or anything else related to the Orange. The main focus in the immediate future, however, will be the 2021-22 basketball season.

The guys start by taking a deep dive into Syracuse's 6-5 start in episode 25, including what each game seemed to say about the Orange, issues with the team moving forward, ACC play right around the corner and much more. The 2-0 start, the shocking loss to Colgate, the Battle 4 Atlantis performance, bouncing back against Indiana and Florida State, two straight losses to Villanova and Georgetown, the COVID pause and blowing out Brown. What it all means and the state of the team at this point. Episode 26 takes a look at the loss to Virginia. Episode 27 breaks down a loss at Miami, while episode 28 takes a look at the loss at Wake Forest. 

Thank you, as always, for tuning in. We appreciate your support. 

