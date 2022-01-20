Skip to main content

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 30: Breaking Down the Orange's Win Over Clemson

Taking a deep dive into the victory over the Tigers and a Sean Tucker rant.

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 30, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! With the football season over, Mike and Kyle have transitioned to basketball. The guys take a deep dive into the Orange's 91-78 win over Clemson. Links to listen are below.

Apple Podcasts: LINK

Stitcher: LINK

TuneIn: LINK

Google Podcasts: LINK

iHeart Radio: LINK

Read More

Spotify: LINK

You can also listen to the podcast on the Bleav website HERE.

The Bleav in Syracuse podcast is back! After taking you through the 2021 Orange football season, hosts Mike McAllister and Kyle Leff are excited to break down Syracuse basketball and more. The podcast has rebranded to incorporate anything related to Syracuse Athletics. That means topics could include basketball, lacrosse, recruiting or anything else related to the Orange. The main focus in the immediate future, however, will be the 2021-22 basketball season.

The guys start by taking a deep dive into Syracuse's 6-5 start in episode 25, including what each game seemed to say about the Orange, issues with the team moving forward, ACC play right around the corner and much more. The 2-0 start, the shocking loss to Colgate, the Battle 4 Atlantis performance, bouncing back against Indiana and Florida State, two straight losses to Villanova and Georgetown, the COVID pause and blowing out Brown. What it all means and the state of the team at this point. Episode 26 takes a look at the loss to Virginia. Episode 27 breaks down a loss at Miami, while episode 28 takes a look at the loss at Wake Forest. Episode 29 focused on a win over Pittsburgh and loss to Florida State.

Thank you, as always, for tuning in. We appreciate your support. 

Syracuse logo
Basketball

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 30: Breaking Down the Orange's Win Over Clemson

18 seconds ago
Hayes 3
Recruiting

Michigan State WR Transfer CJ Hayes Commits to Syracuse

30 minutes ago
Caleb Okechukwu Mikel Jones
Football

Transfer Portal Activity Reveals Syracuse Staff's Faith in Development of Young Defensive Linemen

5 hours ago
Buddy JG3
Basketball

WATCH: Buddy Boeheim & Joe Girard Highlights vs Clemson

Jan 19, 2022
Jesse Edwards
Basketball

Five Takeaways: Syracuse 91 Clemson 78

Jan 19, 2022
Jim Boeheim
Basketball

Highlights & Recap: Syracuse 91 Clemson 78

Jan 19, 2022
SU Blocks
Basketball

WATCH: Two First Half Rejections for Syracuse vs Clemson

Jan 18, 2022
Girard Clem
Basketball

Syracuse Pulls Away From Clemson to Top the Tigers

Jan 18, 2022