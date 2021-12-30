Boeheim Brothers Highlights vs Cornell

Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim led Syracuse to an 80-68 win over Cornell Wednesday night. Combined, the brothers went for 37 points on 17-28 (60.7%) shooting, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals against Jimmy's former team. You can watch highlights of their performances in the video above.

After the game, Jimmy spoke to the media and the first question was, while predictable, the one that was on everyone's mind. What was it like facing Cornell?

"Oh man," Jimmy said. "You try to treat it like any other game but it was definitely a little weird. There's a little more, you know, you want to make sure you get that win and stuff. It was weird. I've got a lot of love for that program and everyone on that sideline. It wasn't like it was a revenge game or anything like that. I've seen people talk about that, but it wasn't that at all. Like I said, a lot of love for that program and those guys. They helped me become the player I am now. Couldn't be happier where I am now, here, back home at Syracuse. But yeah, it was a little weird but it was fun."

During his time at Cornell, Jimmy Boeheim was one of the Big Red's best players. He averaged 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as a junior during the 2019-20 season. With Syracuse this season, he is averaging 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, but has improved his three point shooting from 29.5% to 43.8%.