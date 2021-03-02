Boeheim Comments on Guerrier, Richmond Injuries

Quincy Guerrier did not practice and the coaching staff did not expect him to play against North Carolina. Yet he gutted out an 18 point performance in the 72-70 win, despite seeming to reaggravate the injury at different points during the game.

"Quincy was unbelievable," head coach Jim Boeheim said after the game. "He couldn't practice yesterday. Brad Pike did a great job with him, treating ever since the game ended the other night. He treated him right after the game when we got back here from Georgia Tech. He's been treating him. I didn't think, yesterday, he'd play today. I really didn't.

"He was tremendous. Great determination on some of those plays inside. You don't usually score inside against Carolina, but he got a little guy on him and he took advantage of it. He got down in there and finished some big plays in there to get us the lead."

Guerrier left the game but came back in. His status for Wednesday is not officially known, but the fact that he gutted this game out and came back in late after leaving a few minutes earlier suggests he will be on the floor.

Kadary Richmond had his own injury issue as well. He limped off the court late in the second half and did not return.

"I have no idea," Boeheim said. "I think he'll be alright, but I don't know... He's bruised. I think he might be alright but I don't know. We'll find out."

Syracuse will need both if they are going to knock off Clemson on Wednesday.