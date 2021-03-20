Boeheim Reacts to Weight Room Inequality at NCAA Tournaments

Over the last few days, the differences in the weight rooms at the men's NCAA Tournament and women's NCAA Tournament have gone viral. Many have ripped the NCAA for the unequal treatment.

On Saturday, Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim revealed his thoughts during a press conference ahead of Sunday's second round matchup with West Virginia.

"We have a great relationship with our girls program and coach Q (Quentin Hillsman)," Boeheim said. "To see the thing with the weight room, with the girls, was hugely disappointing. It's something that will be corrected. Dan Gavitt runs this tournament and he's done an unbelievable job getting this to this point. He's like his father, he's a great man. He will get that corrected. I know in Syracuse, the Chancellor has been specific for years that the girls have the same exact practice facility that we have.

"The same locker rooms, the same offices, the same housing arrangements, they eat the same food which isn't always good but it's the same food. Do the things that the men do and they should. They should be exactly the same for the men and women in this tournament. Obviously, from looking at that, that's something that I think it will be corrected. I really do. I was really happy to see the young girl came out and said that."

NCAA leadership has admitted fault in the situation, and a significantly upgraded weight room was unveiled Saturday morning.

Syracuse and West Virginia square off on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. on CBS.