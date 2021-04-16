Boeheim Provides Update on Bourama Sidibe's Health

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim appeared on Brent Axe's show "On The Block" on ESPN Radio Thursday and discussed a variety of topics. One of which was Bourama Sidibe and his return to the Orange. He provided some context to Sidibe's injury that should be encouraging to Syracuse fans.

"Here's the thing with Bourama that people aren't listening to me," Boeheim said. "He had an infection. He did not have any damage to his knee. None. He had an infection that was cleaned up. He's working out, he's lifting, doing all that. We're easing him back in because he was out from the knee surgery. The second thing, the reason he was out for the rest of the year, was the infection. He's fine. Anybody can get hurt, but right now he's perfectly healthy."

The fact that what kept Sidibe out was an infection and not further complications from the knee, meaning structural issues, is a good sign. If Sidibe can stay healthy next season, the combination of him and Jesse Edwards has the potentially to be as good as Syracuse has been at center in several years.

Again, the health of Sidibe is critical to that as is the continued development of Edwards. Sidibe has struggled to stay healthy during his career, and it is fair to point that out. But he did start to emerge down the stretch of the 2019-20 season. If he can be close to that type of player, it makes a significant different for next year's roster.