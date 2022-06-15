Boeheim's Army's Roster Features Several Former Syracuse Players

Boeheim's Army will be back this summer to defend its The Basketball Tournament title. Dave McMenamin, a Syracuse alum and current NBA Reporter for ESPN, has the first look at the roster for the 2022 TBT. It is as follows:

DJ Kennedy, DeAndre Kane, Kyle Wiltjer, Dee Bost, Tyler Ennis, Rakeem Christmas, CJ Fair, Andrew White and Marek Dolezaj. Jeremy Pope remains as head coach with Ryan Blackwell as an assistant.

Per McMenamin, Adam Weitsman and Shaun Belbey were responsible for roster construction for the second straight year.

DJ Kennedy and DeAndre Kane were both key contributors to the 2021 title team. Kyle Wiltjer is a former Kentucky and Gonzaga standout who spent one season in the NBA before heading overseas. Dee Bost was a guard at Mississippi State who has spent his professional career overseas as well.

The big news, however, is Tyler Ennis and Marek Dolezaj's additions to the roster. Both were fan favorites who had memorable moments during their Syracuse careers. Dolezaj last played during the 2020-21 Sweet-16 run and played overseas last season. Tyler Ennis has a brief stint in the NBA after one season with the Orange and has also been overseas for most of his professional career.

Rakeem Christmas, CJ Fair and Andrew White have all been on the Boeheim's Army roster in years' past, but should provide the team with depth, scoring ability and size.

Gone is Boeheim's Army mainstay Eric Devendorf, who said the 2021 tournament would be his last. Keifer Sykes, who hit the game winner in the championship game last year, signed with the Indiana Pacers and therefore will not return in 2022.

