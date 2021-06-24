DeAndre Kane Added to Boeheim’s Army Roster

Boeheim’s Army has added a three-time TBT champion to its roster. DeAndre Kane, formerly of Overseas Elite which is not competing in the 2021 The Basketball Tournament, was added to the roster the team announced on Thursday. The addition brings the roster to 10 players and features the most non-Syracuse alums of any previous Boeheim’s Army squad.

Kane, a 6-4 guard, started his collegiate career at Marshall, where he spent three seasons, averaging 15.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the Herd. He transferred to Iowa State for his senior year, and averaged 17.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Kane was a member of Overseas Elite’s 2016, 2017 and 2018 TBT championship teams. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 2016, 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 2017 and 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 rebounds in 2018.

“We had been hearing whispers that Overseas Elite would not be returning and obviously, it’s the greatest team in TBT history and one of the best runs in any pro sport,” Boeheim’s Army general manager Kevin Belbey said via Syracuse.com. “A challenge for us is we’ve had the talent but ... we needed to get tougher. Deandre is one of the toughest players in TBT history. He can play all five positions offensively and defensively and always takes on the challenge of guarding the other team’s best players.”

Kane is added to a Boeheim’s Army roster that includes Paschal Chukwu, Eric Devendorf, CJ Fair, Tyler Lydon, Chris McCullough, Tyrese Rice, Malachi Richardson, Keifer Sykes and Andrew White. Boeheim’s Army will begin play the weekend of July 24th in the Peoria, Illinois region.