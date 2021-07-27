Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSubscribeSI.com
Search

Boeheim's Army Survives Against Heartfire

Boeheim's Army advances in The Basketball Tournament.
Author:
Publish date:

Boeheim's Army held off Heartfire 68-62 to advance to the third round of The Basketball Tournament. Chris McCullough sealed the victory with an 18-foot jumper. Boeheim's Army will next face the winner of Always A Brave and Jackson TN Underdogs. That game tips at 9:00 p.m. eastern on Wednesday, July 28th and will be broadcast on ESPN2. 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Keifer Sykes led Boeheim's Army with 17 points in 19 minutes on 5-9 shooting including 3-5 from beyond the arc. DJ Kennedy was the only other Boeheim's Army player in double figures. He finished with 10 points on 4-7 shooting, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals. 

Fair BA
Basketball

Boeheim's Army Survives Against Heartfire

WVU
Football

Five Schools the ACC Should Target in Conference Expansion

Filipowski
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball & Football Recruiting Notes

Chandler
Football

Chandler Jones Requests Trade From Arizona Cardinals (Report)

TL MR BA
Basketball

How to Watch Boeheim's Army vs Heartfire

Foster
Recruiting

Dom Foster Discusses Syracuse Unofficial Visit, Decision Timeframe

Tatum
Basketball

Jerami Grant Does Not Play, Team USA Falls to France

Wilson-Frame
Basketball

Get to Know Boeheim's Army's Next Opponent: Team Heartfire