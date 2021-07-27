Boeheim's Army Survives Against Heartfire

Boeheim's Army held off Heartfire 68-62 to advance to the third round of The Basketball Tournament. Chris McCullough sealed the victory with an 18-foot jumper. Boeheim's Army will next face the winner of Always A Brave and Jackson TN Underdogs. That game tips at 9:00 p.m. eastern on Wednesday, July 28th and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Keifer Sykes led Boeheim's Army with 17 points in 19 minutes on 5-9 shooting including 3-5 from beyond the arc. DJ Kennedy was the only other Boeheim's Army player in double figures. He finished with 10 points on 4-7 shooting, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals.