Boeheim Criticizes Buffalo for Trash Talking

Syracuse's head coach was none too pleased with chatter from the Bulls on Saturday.

During Syracuse's 107-96 overtime win over Buffalo, one thing was noticeable right from the jump. The Buffalo Bulls players were not afraid of their in-state foes and were willing to let the know about it. From the first play on, Buffalo was trash talking after seemingly every single possession.

Fans and local media alike commented on it during and after the game.

"The trash talking and chirping from Buffalo players (which you can hear clearly with no fans) has gone from every play to non-existent," CNY Central's Niko Tamurian tweeted. "Orange up 8 in overtime."

Tamurian later added the following: "This continued into the game's final seconds. Though I'm not sure what trash being talked down double digits in OT. A win is a win for the Orange, they're 6-1 this season."

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim gave his thoughts on the trash talking during his radio show Wednesday night.



"Buffalo trash talked the whole game," Boeheim said. "They were trash talking after the game. So there's no way they're ever going to play here again. We don't need that and it's not very representative of what you should do. They're up there 'well we should have won.' No, you play 40 minutes. Then you play an overtime. Who is ahead at the end of the game is the team that should win. That's the team that should have won, period. Not to say you didn't have a chance to win, but you didn't win. To say you should have won, nobody should ever say that."

Trash talking during a game is nothing new. It happens at all levels of basketball and other sports. Boeheim's frustration appears to be directed more at the way they characterized the outcome after the game, with Buffalo players stating they should have won.

In addition, there could be added frustration from Syracuse being forced to pause all team activities and postpone three games as a result of contact tracing from a positive COVID-19 test within the Buffalo program. Buffalo traveled to the Dome without its head coach, who was quarantining due to close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Syracuse's next game is scheduled for January 6th against Florida State.