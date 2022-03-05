Bourama Sidibe on Late Game Collapse, What he Will Remember Most From Syracuse Career

Syracuse senior center got the first start of the season in the regular season finale against Miami. He scored four points and grabbed six rebounds in 14 minutes, but the Orange loss as it collapsed in the final minute despite holding a 10 point lead with two minutes remaining. Sidibe discusses the end of the game and what he will remember most about his Orange career in the video above.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF