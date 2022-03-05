Skip to main content
Bourama Sidibe on Late Game Collapse, What he Will Remember Most From Syracuse Career

The senior center got his first start of the season against Miami.

Syracuse senior center got the first start of the season in the regular season finale against Miami. He scored four points and grabbed six rebounds in 14 minutes, but the Orange loss as it collapsed in the final minute despite holding a 10 point lead with two minutes remaining. Sidibe discusses the end of the game and what he will remember most about his Orange career in the video above. 

