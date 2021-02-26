WATCH: Oshae Brissett Posterizes Defender on Monster Dunk

Former Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett threw down a monster dunk as part of a game high 24 point night that led the Fort Wayne Mad Ants to a victory in NBA G-League action Thursday night.

With the Mad Ants leading 82-79 in the fourth quarter, Brissett cut down the lane. He received a pass and had an opening to the rim. As a defender slid over to attempt to defend Brissett, he rose and threw down a thunderous dunk.

Brissett scored 24 points in total on the night on 9-17 shooting in 36 minutes. He also added six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block as the Mad Ants topped the Long Island Nets 109-95. You can watch complete highlights of his 24 point performance in the video at the top of the page.

Brissett is having a solid season in the G-League. He is averaging over 17 points, 10 rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 43% from the floor and 30% from three point range.

The 6-7 forward spent two seasons at Syracuse. He left after the 2018-19 season and has since spent time in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors. Brissett was released this past offseason and has been in the G-League this season.

During his time with the Orange, Brissett proved to be a quality scorer and rebounder. He struggled with offensive efficiency, however, shooting just 37.1% from the floor for his Syracuse career. He averaged 13.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as well. Brissett started all 71 games during his two seasons.