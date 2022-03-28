Buddy Boeheim 2021-22 Season Highlights

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim had a lot of momentum coming into the 2021-22 season. After leading the Orange to a Sweet-16 run the previous year, there was All-American hype around the sharp-shooter. While he did not reach that status, he still put together a superb final year with Syracuse. He averaged 19.2 points, 3.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, all career highs. You can watch highlights of his season in the video above.

While Buddy could return to Syracuse due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he indicated all season that the 2021-22 campaign would be his last. That has indeed come to fruition after signing with an agent. Buddy will now pursue his professional basketball dreams.

Buddy finished the season as the ACC's leading scorer. He topped Alondes Williams of Wake Forest for that honor, who saw his scoring average dip in NIT play. Buddy had some stellar games despite seeing the bulk of the defensive attention from opponents. He tied scored 30 against Miami on senior day and had 30 in a blowout win over Wake Forest in the Dome. Buddy eclipsed the 20 point mark 13 other times.

