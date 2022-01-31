Buddy Boeheim Named ACC Player of the Week
Syracuse basketball star guard Buddy Boeheim was named ACC Player of the Week for his performances against Pittsburgh and Wake Forest. He is the first Orange player to earn the award this season.
More from an ACC press release:
Boeheim averaged 27.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 38.5 minutes per game against Pitt and Wake Forest last week. He started the week by scoring 25 points in 40 minutes of action on Tuesday at Pitt. In the Orange’s 94-72 win over Wake Forest Saturday, the native of Fayetteville, New York, scored 30 points on 12-for-21 shooting, including 6-for-11 from behind the arc. He dished out a career-high seven assists, pulled down five rebounds and totaled three steals in 37 minutes. He moved into a tie for 19th on the SU career scoring list with 1,560 career points and is averaging 19.4 points per game this season (second in the league).
Previous winners of the award were as follows:
2021-22 ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Honors
Nov. 15 – Dereon Seabron, So., G, NC State
Nov. 22 – Michael Devoe, Sr., G, Georgia Tech
Nov. 29 – Wendell Moore Jr., Jr., G, Duke
Dec. 6 – Dereon Seabron, So., G, NC State
Dec. 13 – Alondes Williams, Gr., F, Wake Forest
Dec. 20 – Alondes Williams, Gr., F, Wake Forest
Dec. 27 – Dane Goodwin, Sr., G, Notre Dame; Femi Odukale, So., G, Pitt
Jan. 3 – Kameron McGusty, Gr., G, Miami
Jan. 10 – Armando Bacot, Jr., F/C, North Carolina
Jan. 17 – Armando Bacot, Jr., F/C, North Carolina
Jan. 24 – Jake LaRavia, Jr., F, Wake Forest