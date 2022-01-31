Skip to main content
Buddy Boeheim Named ACC Player of the Week

Syracuse basketball’s star guard was honored by the conference.

Syracuse basketball star guard Buddy Boeheim was named ACC Player of the Week for his performances against Pittsburgh and Wake Forest. He is the first Orange player to earn the award this season. 

More from an ACC press release:

Boeheim averaged 27.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 38.5 minutes per game against Pitt and Wake Forest last week. He started the week by scoring 25 points in 40 minutes of action on Tuesday at Pitt. In the Orange’s 94-72 win over Wake Forest Saturday, the native of Fayetteville, New York, scored 30 points on 12-for-21 shooting, including 6-for-11 from behind the arc. He dished out a career-high seven assists, pulled down five rebounds and totaled three steals in 37 minutes. He moved into a tie for 19th on the SU career scoring list with 1,560 career points and is averaging 19.4 points per game this season (second in the league).

Previous winners of the award were as follows:

2021-22 ACC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Honors

Nov. 15 – Dereon Seabron, So., G, NC State

Nov. 22 – Michael Devoe, Sr., G, Georgia Tech

Nov. 29 – Wendell Moore Jr., Jr., G, Duke

Dec. 6 – Dereon Seabron, So., G, NC State

Dec. 13 – Alondes Williams, Gr., F, Wake Forest

Dec. 20 – Alondes Williams, Gr., F, Wake Forest

Dec. 27 – Dane Goodwin, Sr., G, Notre Dame; Femi Odukale, So., G, Pitt

Jan. 3 – Kameron McGusty, Gr., G, Miami

Jan. 10 – Armando Bacot, Jr., F/C, North Carolina

Jan. 17 – Armando Bacot, Jr., F/C, North Carolina

Jan. 24 – Jake LaRavia, Jr., F, Wake Forest

