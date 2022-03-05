Buddy Boeheim is the ACC's 21-22 Regular Season Scoring Champion

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim hit the 30 point mark against Miami on Senior Night Saturday in the Carrier Dome, and therefore is the Atlantic Coast Conference's 2021-22 regular season scoring champion. He surpassed Alondes Williams of Wake Forest, who he trailed by 29 points coming into the regular season finale.

This was the final regular season game of Buddy Boeheim's Syracuse career, despite having one more year of eligibility remaining. He has stated numerous times during the season he will turn pro after the season is over. He participated in the senior day ceremony prior to the game.

Buddy had hit the 30 point mark once previously this season, ironically against Williams and Wake Forest in the Orange's 22 point win. Buddy scored 30 or more twice last season as well, once against Virginia in the ACC Tournament and the other against San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament.

The younger Boeheim brother has been the focal point of defensive game plans all season. That has led to a dip in shooting percentage as he made just 40.6% of his shots and 33.3% of his three pointers this season to date as the degree of difficulty for his attempts increased exponentially. Buddy has also set a career high in assists, rebounds, steals and free throw shooting this season.

Next up for Syracuse is the ACC Tournament. The Orange is locked into the 8/9 matchup with Florida State.

