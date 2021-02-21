Buddy Boeheim is Heating Up for Syracuse at the Perfect Time

Syracuse overcome a 20 point second half deficit to beat Notre Dame 75-67 in the Carrier Dome Saturday afternoon. Boeheim scored a career high 29 points, 20 of which came in the second half.

With the Orange trailing by 20 four minutes into the second half, Syracuse looked all but out of the game. Jim Boeheim called for the press, and that forced turnovers, sped Notre Dame up and allowed the Orange to get stops. During a 10 minute stretch in the second half, the Irish turned it over eight times. In that same period, Buddy scored 17 points and make four three pointers.

It was not just wide open jumpers, either. Boeheim hit contested threes, drove and scored off the dribble through contact. Buddy got hot and shot Syracuse back into the game. That, combined with the effectiveness of the press, allowed Syracuse to rally to pull off an improbable victory.

You can watch highlights of Boeheim's performance in the video at the top of the page.

Earlier this season, Buddy Boeheim was shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc. There were calls to significantly reduce his playing time as a result of his shooting struggles. However, he might be warming up at the perfect time for Syracuse. Over his last five games, Buddy is 16-32 (50%) from beyond the arc. Syracuse was 4-1 in those games. He is now up to 33.9% on the season.

Buddy and the Orange will look to pick up another critical win Monday night when they travel south to play at Duke.