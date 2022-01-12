Buddy Boehiem Highlights vs Pittsburgh

Buddy Boeheim was just 7-27 (26%) from the floor and 4-15 (27%) from three point range over the previous two games. In a 77-61 win over Pittsburgh Tuesday night, however, Buddy was 7-13 (54%) overall and 5-8 (63%) from beyond the arc. Buddy looked confident shooting the ball from the get go. He made a couple of threes during Syracuse's decisive 26-5 run that spanned from the end of the first into the beginning of the second half.

He finished with a game high 24 points to along with four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Head coach Jim Boeheim said his scoring in the first half was critical to keeping the Orange in the game.

"The first half's a good example of why we're losing games," coach Boeheim said. "Our defense is awful. If Buddy just didn't make some really long threes we would've been down 10 or 12 points at halftime. We really should've been down 10 or 12 points at halftime."

How was Syracuse able to free Buddy up in this game to get him the looks he needed?

"Well we screen down and we got some open looks on the screen downs without the ball being involved and Buddy got a couple off that," coach Boeheim said. "Those were early buckets that we needed. We really weren't doing much offensively. We were struggling. They're a pretty solid defensive team. They've been really solid. Keeping it in the 50s with everybody they've been playing. Fortunately Buddy made those shots and we finished the half well, which we hadn't been, and got off to a good start in the second half."