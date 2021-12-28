Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Buddy Boeheim Highlights vs Brown

    Syracuse basketball's star guard was a big game against the Bears.
    Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim had perhaps his best game of the 2021-22 season in Monday's game against Brown. Boeheim scored a game-high 28 points on 11-19 shooting including 4-6 from beyond the arc. Buddy also contributed in other ways, dishing out three assists and grabbing five rebounds. You can watch highlights of his performance in the video above. 

    Buddy started out shooting well in the first half, making his first three point attempt of the game on his way to 10 first half points. However, it was in the second half when he really took over. Buddy scored eight of the Orange's first 10 points of the second half (in less than two minutes of game time mind you) as part of Syracuse's 17-4 run that put the game away. Buddy added four more points, an assist and a rebound during that sport as well. 

    In the second half, Buddy scored 18 points. Fourteen of those 18 came in the first four minutes and 30 seconds of the second half. Suddenly, Syracuse's small halftime lead of six had swelled to 19. The Orange would go on to win by 31 to snap a two game losing streak and improve to 6-5 on the season. 

    Buddy had been in a bit of a slump himself prior to a COVID-19 related pause that forced Syracuse to not go nearly three weeks between games. Buddy was three of his last 16 three pointers (19%) and 11 for his last 48 (23%) coming into Monday night's game. A 4-6 performance following a 3-7 outing against Georgetown could be a sign that the shooting slump is in the rearview mirror. 

