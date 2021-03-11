Buddy Boeheim Highlights vs NC State

Buddy Boeheim seems to love Greensboro, as does Syracuse. The Orange has now won two straight in the ACC Tournament by a combined 49 points. That after Syracuse beat NC State 89-68 on Wednesday. Last year Syracuse beat North Carolina by 28 last year before the remainder of the tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Buddy scored 17 points in the win last year, but eclipsed that with 27 against the Wolfpack. The 27 points was just two shy of his career high 29, which he set earlier this season in the Orange's comeback win over Notre dame. Boeheim was 10-16 shooting including 6-12 from beyond the arc. He also dished out five assists and grabbed two rebounds.

Earlier this season, Buddy was struggling to make shots. His three point percentage dipped down to 27%, well below his capabilities. After his performance against NC State, he is up to 36% on the season. Over his last nine games, Buddy is shooting 44.4% from the outside. He leads Syracuse in scoring at over 16 points per game.

Next up for Syracuse is Virginia, who won the ACC regular season title. The Cavs played Syracuse earlier this season in Charlottesville. Boeheim scored just nine points in 34 minutes in that game as Syracuse lost by 23. Buddy was just 4-12 shooting in that one, including 1-7 from beyond the arc. Syracuse is hoping for a better performance this time around in order to get a win that would solidify its NCAA standing.