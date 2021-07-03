Buddy Boeheim Makes NIL History

Many student-athletes are taking advantage of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities. That includes Buddy Boeheim, who made NIL history on Friday. According to Darren Rovell, Buddy became the first player in the NIL era to sell merchandise with his name and his school's trademark.

Buddy partnered with The Players' Trunk to create "Buddy Buckets" apparel. Joe Girard announced the same later in the day, and now you can purchase JG3 gear from the company. Both are also on Cameo, where fans can pay for a video shoutout from those players as well as Jimmy Boeheim.

Buddy also announced a partnership with ISlide, a company that makes customizable slide sandals and other apparel. There you can purchase Buddy Buckets slide sandals or socks. He even has a special promo code BB35 to get 10% off your purchase.

This is just the latest example of Syracuse athletes taking advantage of NIL opportunities. Buddy has been one of the more active Orange athletes to do so, no doubt taking advantage of his national popularity stemming from a tremendous NCAA Tournament run last season.

Josh Black, a defensive lineman on the Syracuse football team, announced a partnership with WolfPak Clothing. You can use code "JoshBlack" to get 30% off any order.

The ability for student-athletes to profit off of their Name, Image and Likeness went into effect on July 1st. There has already been a flurry of related activity over the first few days.