Buddy Boeheim 'Never Even Dreamed' About Playing in NBA

Most young basketball players dream about playing at the highest level. The National Basketball Association. Playing in playoff games, in front of huge crowds, making big shots, etc. Emphasis on most. Apparently, the exception to that is Buddy Boeheim. Buddy has admitted that he has always dreamed about playing at Syracuse but has been quiet about professional aspirations.

As Buddy continues his stellar play in the postseason, there has been increased buzz about him as an NBA prospect. He was asked about that buzz during a press conference on Wednesday.

"That's crazy to me, to be honest," Boeheim said. "I never even dreamed about playing in the NBA. Never thought about it once. Just to even be - people bringing that up is crazy to me because I never thought I'd be in this position. It means a lot. I know I still have a lot of things to work on and I can get a lot better. I'm looking forward to that part of my game and growth. Just shooting the ball, I think, I've really improved on. Even getting a quicker shot, coming off screens. I think I've really shown I can get my shot off quick and over just about anyone that's 6-5 or below.

"Just rising over guys and getting to my spots and shooting over them. Whether it's a pull-up or pull-up three or coming off a screen, whatever it is. Shooters are needed at every level. You see the NBA, there's always a guy who can shoot it really well. That's what they do, they space out the floor. I know I'm not close to those guys yet, but it means a lot. It just encourages me to keep working hard. It shows how far I've come and how much farther I can go."

Buddy has been one of the breakout stars of the NCAA Tournament. He has helped lead Syracuse to the Sweet-16 and playing some of the best basketball in the country. While Buddy receives a lot of the credit, he is quick to point out it is a collective effort that allows the Orange to be successful.

"It's definitely been a lot," Boeheim said. "A lot of media, a lot of stuff about my dad. Obviously that has a factor in it. It's a lot of attention but I always try to make sure people know it's not me that's the reason we're here. It's the team and this coaching staff. I'm just a small part of it. I wouldn't be doing what I am without my teammates, that's for sure. Everyone has contributed throughout this stretch and throughout this season.

"Quincy was our best player for most of the season and he's still a big part of our team. Marek's been huge for us. Joe's been great these last couple games. Rob's been great. Our bench has helped a lot. That's the thing I always try to point out first. It's definitely a lot but I also want to give my teammates credit because they deserve it just as much as me."