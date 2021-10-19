Buddy Boeheim Named to Preseason All-ACC First Team

The Syracuse star received the most votes but was not preseason player of the year.

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim received the most votes for the Preseason All-ACC First Team, yet was not named the conference’s preseason player of the year. Paolo Banchero of Duke received that honor. Syracuse freshman Benny Williams received one vote for Freshman of the Year. Here are the details via the ACC.

Preseason All-ACC

First Team

Name, School, Votes

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 68

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 52

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 49

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 46

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 37



Second Team

Name, School, Votes

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 25

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 23

Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 17

Mark Williams, Duke, 12

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 9

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 9

Malik Williams, Louisville, 9



Preseason Player of the Year

Name, School, Votes

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 28

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 16

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 13

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 12

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 5

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 2

Mark Williams, Duke, 2



Preseason Freshman of the Year

Name, School, Votes

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 64

Trevor Keels, Duke, 5

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 3

Dontrez Styles, North Carolina, 3

Igor Milicic Jr., Virginia, 3

Wooga Poplar, Miami, 1

Benny Williams, Syracuse, 1

Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 1

The Orange finished eighth during the 2020-21 season with a conference record of 9-7 during the regular season. Syracuse parlayed that into one win in the ACC Tournament before earning an 11-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Syracuse upset the sixth seeded San Diego State Aztecs and third seeded West Virginia Mountaineers before falling to Houston, the region’s two seed, in the Sweet 16. Syracuse had an 18-10 regular season record overall. Syracuse was picked to finish seventh in the preseason ACC poll.