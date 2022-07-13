Buddy Boeheim Starts, Scores Team High 18 Points for Detroit Pistons

The former Syracuse star had his best performance of the NBA Summer League.

Buddy Boeheim had his best performance of the NBA Summer League Tuesday night. In the Detroit Pistons 101-87 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Buddy scored 18 points on 6-8 shooting including 3-5 from beyond the arc and 3-3 from the charity stripe. He also had one rebound and one assist in 26 minutes.

Entering Tuesday night's game, Buddy was just 1-5 from three point range in the Summer League. The 3-5 outing puts him at 40% from deep through three games.

Jimmy Boeheim got into the game for the first time as well after sitting the first two. He scored four points on 2-4 shooting and grabbed two rebounds in 11 minutes.

Buddy signed a two-way contract with the Pistons after not being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft. Jimmy was also undrafted and signed with Detroit as a Summer League roster addition.

During his final year at Syracuse, Buddy averaged 19.2 points (to lead the ACC), 3.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, all career highs. While Buddy could return to Syracuse due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he indicated all season that the 2021-22 campaign would be his last. That indeed came to fruition after he signed with an agent.

Jimmy Boeheim transferred in to Syracuse from Cornell and averaged 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 46.6% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc. He capped the season with his strongest performance in Orange, scoring 28 points against Duke in the ACC Tournament.

