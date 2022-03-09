Buddy Boeheim Releases Statement on Incident With Wyatt Wilkes

In the first half of Syracuse basketball's game against Florida State, Buddy Boeheim was involved in an incident with the Seminoles' Wyatt Wilkes. He released a statement through Syracuse Athletics regarding the incident.

"In the heat of today's game, after some showing in the lane, I swung my arm while turning to go back up the court," Buddy said in the statement. "It was wrong to act out in frustration. I apologized to Wyatt Wilkes multiple times in the handshake line. He said not to worry about it, but I know it was wrong. I pride myself in respecting the game and our opponent. I will not react that way again."

Following the game, Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton downplayed the incident's significance.

"I saw the play," Hamilton said. "First, let me say this. There's not a better kid in the ACC than Buddy Boeheim. He's a class kid. Tremendous character. He's a young man who's competitive like everyone else. I don't want anything to take away from how well they played and what type of fine young man he is. The game was physical. You expect guys to go out and bang and be aggressive. If something inadvertently happens, sometimes we want to categorize it one way or another. I've lost my composure sometimes, I've made some mistakes. If there's anybody in here who has not, I'd like them to raise their hand. I know his family,I know his mother, I know Jim, I know what kind of kid he is. We're going to move on and let how well they played be the information we need to talk about in relation to this game."

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim also defended the play.

"I saw the play," Jim Boeheim said. "The kid pushed him twice and he swung around and hit him. I think it was inadvertent, but that's okay... He got pushed and he retaliated. He shouldn't have done it but he did. He swung around, and contact was made. If the referee had seen it, it would have been a flagrant one and that would have been it."

ESPN's Jay Bilas also indicated he does not believe Buddy should be suspended, according to Mike Waters.

Syracuse faces Duke in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. The ACC is reviewing the incident. No ruling has been made from that review.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF