WATCH: Buddy Boeheim & Joe Girard Highlights vs Clemson

Syracuse's starting backcourt of Joe Girard and Buddy Boeheim were stellar against Clemson in the Orange's 91-78 win Tuesday night. The two combined for 48 points on 15-28 (53.6%) shooting including 8-13 (61.5%) from beyond the arc. In addition, the two combined for eight assists, six rebounds and six steals. You can watch highlights of their performance in the video above.

Girard had really struggled shooting the ball in the previous three games, going just 8-26 (31%) from the floor and 3-16 (19%) from three point range. In five of the last six games, Girard was 11-39 (28%) overall and 5-26 (19%) from beyond the arc. He is also averaging about three turnovers per game during that stretch, with three games of at least four. To say he was struggling was an understatement. Against Clemson on Tuesday, Girard was good on both ends.

He finished with 23 points on 6-9 shooting including 4-5 from deep while dishing out five assists and snatching four steals with only two turnovers. He made some really nice passes in the half court and in transition while shooting the ball at an extremely high rate. Girard also did a nice job getting into the lane. His effort defensively was also much greater than it had been the previous few games.

Buddy Boeheim, who has struggled with his outside shot for most of the season, has started to heat up over the last three games. He has averaged over 22 points per game during that stretch while shooting 11-23 (48%) from three point range. He has also averaged 3.7 rebounds, three assists and 1.7 steals per game over those three games.