Buddy Passes Jim on Syracuse's All Time Scoring List

After missing three games due to close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Buddy Boeheim was itching to get back onto the court. On Saturday, he scored 17 points in 25 minutes as the Orange dominated Boston College 101-63 in the ACC opener for both teams.

The point total and win were not the only accomplishments for Buddy, however. He passed his father and Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim on the program's all-time scoring list. Jim Boeheim scored 745 points from 1963-66. Buddy moved into 93rd place during the win with his 17 point performance. Buddy now has bragging rights over his dad in that category.

The bucket that pushed Buddy past his dad came at the 8:23 mark of the second half. Kadary Richmond led a transition opportunity for Syracuse and kicked the ball to Buddy at the left elbow behind the three point line. Buddy set his feet and released a shot that hit the bottom of the net to extend Syracuse's lead to 40 points.

Without Buddy, Syracuse went 2-1 with the lone loss coming at No. 21 Rutgers in a close contest. The two wins were blowout home victories over Niagara and Rider. Syracuse is currently 4-1 (1-0) after a bounce back performance at Boston College. The Eagles' only lead came at 3-2 early in the first half. Buddy responded with a three to give the lead back to the Orange, and Syracuse never looked back.

Syracuse has a week off before facing Buffalo in the Dome on December 19th. Tip time for that game is to be determined.