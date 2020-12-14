FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Buddy Boeheim Watched Basketball, The Office on Quarantine

In addition to working out, Buddy Boeheim did some other things to pass the time.
Author:
Publish date:

Syracuse basketball was without starting shooting guard Buddy Boeheim for three games after he was forced to quarantine due to close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Syracuse went 2-1 in that time, losing at 21st ranked Rutgers. 

Buddy returned on Saturday when the Orange opened ACC play at Boston College. He scored 17 points including three made three pointers and provided a spark on both ends of the floor. With Buddy back, Syracuse looked like a much more complete team as they dominated the Eagles 101-63. 

With Buddy in quarantine, he could not practice or be around his teammates in any capacity. So what exactly did he do during that time? He answered that question in the postgame press conference on Saturday.

"I was just trying to kill time as much as I could," Boeheim said. "I was working out for three to four hours a day just going in the gym when I was bored doing little stuff. I watched a lot of movies. Watched a lot of The Office. Tried to get my schoolwork done. I had a couple of projects and some finals so I got that done. 

"Really just watching the games, watching a lot of college basketball. Trying to make it as enjoyable as possible even though I was not there. My mom liked it. She liked having me home. Overall, I tried to make the most of it, and it was kind of fun except not being out here."

Syracuse is next in action on Wednesday against Northeastern. 

Buddy Quarantine
Basketball

Buddy Boeheim Watched The Office, Basketball on Quarantine

Mullen
Recruiting

Syracuse Makes Top Five for Coveted 2022 CB

Hughes
Basketball

Elijah Hughes Has Solid NBA Preseason Debut

Girard
Basketball

Girard Answers Critics With Strong Performance

Buddy
Basketball

Buddy Passes Jim on Syracuse's All Time Scoring List

Boeheim
Basketball

Boeheim Criticizes Nate Oats, Defends Coach K

Recap
Basketball

Syracuse Dominates Boston College in ACC Opener

Griffin
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College

Engstler
Basketball

Syracuse's Game Against Binghamton Cancelled Due to COVID-19