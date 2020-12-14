Buddy Boeheim Watched The Office, Basketball on Quarantine

In addition to working out, Buddy Boeheim did some other things to pass the time.

Syracuse basketball was without starting shooting guard Buddy Boeheim for three games after he was forced to quarantine due to close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Syracuse went 2-1 in that time, losing at 21st ranked Rutgers.

Buddy returned on Saturday when the Orange opened ACC play at Boston College. He scored 17 points including three made three pointers and provided a spark on both ends of the floor. With Buddy back, Syracuse looked like a much more complete team as they dominated the Eagles 101-63.

With Buddy in quarantine, he could not practice or be around his teammates in any capacity. So what exactly did he do during that time? He answered that question in the postgame press conference on Saturday.

"I was just trying to kill time as much as I could," Boeheim said. "I was working out for three to four hours a day just going in the gym when I was bored doing little stuff. I watched a lot of movies. Watched a lot of The Office. Tried to get my schoolwork done. I had a couple of projects and some finals so I got that done.

"Really just watching the games, watching a lot of college basketball. Trying to make it as enjoyable as possible even though I was not there. My mom liked it. She liked having me home. Overall, I tried to make the most of it, and it was kind of fun except not being out here."

Syracuse is next in action on Wednesday against Northeastern.