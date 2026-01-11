Syracuse five-star wide receiver joins basketball team

Syracuse football signed five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell in December as the crown jewel of its 2026 recruiting class.

But Russell is more than just a football player, as he also starred on the basketball court for Miami (FL) Northwestern.

Now, he’ll have a chance to play at the college level in hoops as well, as Syracuse announced on Sunday that he had been officially added to the roster and will be available to appear in games as a spring enrollee.

Russell is the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class, and the No. 23 overall player. He is the highest ranked player Syracuse has had in a quarter century.

On the basketball court, he averaged 15.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, helping his team reach the semifinals of the Florida High School 4A state playoffs in the 2024-25 season.

The basketball bloodlines are strong in his family. His mother, Chanivia Broussard, was a four-year player at Miami and was inducted into the Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 208. She scored 1,482 points in her career.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.